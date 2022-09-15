Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Gas Issue, Payment in National Currencies in Samarkand - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss deliveries of Russian gas and partial payments in lire and rubles on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand on Thursday, a diplomatic source has told Sputnik.

"Yes, the gas issue, in particular, the details of the agreement on payment in national currencies will be on the agenda," the source said when asked whether the leaders are going to discuss supplies of Russian gas to Turkey.

The source added that there are no problems with deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey.

In early August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to start partial payments in rubles for Russian gas deliveries to Turkey. In mid-August, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said that Turkey would pay for natural gas in rubles and was discussing the option to pay for some of the transit in Turkish lire.