Putin, European Council President Discuss Libya, Gas Transit Via Ukraine - Press Release

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation in Libya and the agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, the European Council said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation in Libya and the agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, the European Council said Thursday.

"The phone call between the president of the European Council Charles Michel and president Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation took place on Thursday January 16, 2020 ahead of the upcoming Libya Conference, which is to be held in Berlin on January 19. During the call, president Michel addressed the situation in Libya and in the wider middle East. The crisis in Libya poses significant regional risks; the presidents discussed the importance of the cessation of hostilities," the council said in a press release.

In addition, the press release mentioned recent escalation in Iran and Iraq. Michel underscored the European Union's support for Iran nuclear deal as a "key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture.

"

Putin and Michel spoke about Minsk Agreements concerning the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as well.

"During the first contact between Charles Michel, in his capacity as president of the European Council, and Vladimir Putin, president Michel recalled the EU's position on the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements; noted the Paris Summit held in December 2019 in the Normandy format and welcomed the gas transit agreement concluded between Ukraine and Russia," the press release read.

In late December, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1.

According to the five-year transit contract, Russia's Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.