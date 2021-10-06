UrduPoint.com

Putin Expects Oil Consumption To Keep Increasing By 0.7% Per Year Up To 2045

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin Expects Oil Consumption to Keep Increasing by 0.7% Per Year Up to 2045

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Oil consumption will keep increasing by about 0.7% annually up to 2045, while the pace of growth will gradually decline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"According to international experts, including OPEC, the speed of oil demand growth will start declining in 2035 but in general consumption will be increasing by approximately 0.

7% annually up to 2045. Natural gas demand will keep growing by more than 0.1% per year," Putin said at a meeting on energy development.

