Putin Expects Virus-Hit Russian Economy to Start Growing Again in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference on Thursday he expected the gross domestic product (GDP) to return to growth in 2021 after the country saw an economic downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I expect that within the next six months the situation will change for the better.

As far as the economy is concerned, different estimates put the end of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022 as a watershed for overcoming problems. More than that, we expect to see a positive trend in the GDP growth next year," he said.

"The exit from the crisis will depend on how quickly we overcome the pandemic itself, how quickly it ends and we start the mass vaccination and whether we can scrap all existing restrictions," the president said.