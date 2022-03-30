UrduPoint.com

Putin Explains To Draghi Russia's Decision To Switch To Rubles In Payments For Gas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Putin Explains to Draghi Russia's Decision to Switch to Rubles in Payments for Gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi an explanation in connection with the decision to switch to rubles in payments for gas supplies, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi an explanation in connection with the decision to switch to rubles in payments for gas supplies, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Explanations were also given in connection with the decision to switch to rubles in payments for natural gas supplies to a number of countries, including Italy," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Italy Gas

