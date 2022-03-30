(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi an explanation in connection with the decision to switch to rubles in payments for gas supplies, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Explanations were also given in connection with the decision to switch to rubles in payments for natural gas supplies to a number of countries, including Italy," the statement says.