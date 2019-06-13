Putin Expresses Hope US, Russia to Achieve Constructive Solutions After G20 Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that after the upcoming G20 forum in Japan, Moscow and Washington would be able to achieve constructive solutions that would create conditions for economic cooperation.

"We really hope that common sense will finally prevail.

I hope that, together with our partners, including US partners, we will be able to achieve some solutions, as part of the upcoming G20 meeting, that will be constructive and will create stable conditions for economic cooperation," Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

"[Relations] are deteriorating and becoming worse and worse. I believe that over the past years, the current [US] administration has made several dozen decisions related to sanctions toward Russia," Putin added.