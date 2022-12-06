Putin Extends Ban on Transactions With Assets of Foreigners From Unfriendly States to 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a decree on Monday that bans any transactions with assets of foreigners from unfriendly countries in strategic companies and projects until the end of 2023.

"To amend the decree of the President of the Russian Federation No.

520 of August 5, 2022 'On application of special economic measures in financial and fuel and energy spheres in connection with unfriendly actions of some foreign states and international organizations' by replacing the words 'until December 31, 2022' in paragraph 1 with 'until December 31, 2023 inclusively'," the document read.

The ban, in particular, applies to strategic projects, companies in the fuel, energy and mining sectors, as well as to banks, the decree added.

The decree comes into force on the day of its signing.