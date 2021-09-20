UrduPoint.com

Putin Extends Embargo On Western Food Imports Until 2022

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Putin Extends Embargo on Western Food Imports Until 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the embargo on food imports from a number of European countries, introduced in 2014, until the end of 2022 in response to the continuing sanctions against Russia, according to the presidential decree published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

"To extend from January 1 to December 31, 2022, the effect of certain special economic measures provided for by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of August 6, 2014 No. 560 "On the application of certain special economic measures in order to ensure the security of the Russian Federation," the document says.

In addition, the government is instructed to ensure decree implementation in accordance with its competence.

In August 2014, Russia banned the import of certain types of agricultural products, raw materials and food from the countries that imposed sanctions on it. The ban covered meat, sausages, fish and seafood, vegetables, fruits, dairy products. Since the sanctions persisted, Russia also kept extending its countermeasures.

