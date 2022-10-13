Putin Floats Idea of Creating Gas Hub in Turkey to Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their face-to-face meeting in Astana on Thursday.

"I have said this publicly: if there is an interest on the part of Turkey and our potential buyers from other countries, we could consider building one more gas pipeline system and creating a gas hub in Turkey for sales to other countries, to third countries. First of all, certainly, to European (countries)," the Russian leader told Erdogan.

On Wednesday, at the Russian Energy Week forum, Putin said that Moscow could move gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez called Putin's proposal "technically possible," while adding that it should be studied in detail.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which played a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.