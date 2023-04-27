MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted the government a right to make exceptions from special economic measures in relation to Ukraine that were introduced in 2018, according to a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.

The 2018 decree on the application of special economic measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of Ukraine against citizens and legal entities of Russia is supplemented by the following paragraph: "To give the government of Russia the authority to issue temporary permits that provide for the non-application of special economic measures determined in accordance with this decree."