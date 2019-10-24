Putin Greets Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Says Russia Ready to Broaden Trade Ties

(@imziishan)

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia is ready to broaden cooperation with all interested parties on various aspects of trade and economic relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to the 12th Eurasian Economic Forum, read aloud by Rosneft head Igor Sechin on Thursday.

"You will have an opportunity to effectively develop Eurasia, the continent where over 70 percent of the world population lives, to estimate the prospects of strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation; developing transport, communication and energy infrastructure; implementing cutting-edge technologies and fulfilling environmental projects," Putin said in his address.

He reaffirmed that Russia was "open for constructive work in all these fields and ready to broaden mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested parties."

"We hope that our discussion will be meaningful and fruitful and encourage the extension of all-round cooperation among the Eurasian countries," Putin said.

The 12th annual Eurasian Economic Forum "business Connecting Eurasia Dialogue - From the Atlantic to the Pacific" is taking place in the Italian city of Verona and will last until October 25.