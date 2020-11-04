(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian state agency for export of military and dual-use products Rosoboronexport has greatly contributed to the development of Russia's military cooperation with foreign states, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin issued the statement to mark the 20th anniversary of Rosoboronexport's existence.

"During its existence, your organization has made a significant contribution to enhancing the military cooperation between Russia and foreign states and has accumulated a truly unique experience in promoting Russian-made weapons and military equipment to the world market," the statement, published on the Kremlin's website, read.

Putin specifically endorsed the creation of dozens of thousands of jobs thanks to the agency's efficient work.

The Russian president urged Rosoboronexport to continue to excel the "forms and methods of cooperation" with business partners, enter new markets and expand the international military cooperation.