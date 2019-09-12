UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Putin Has No Plans to Hold Meeting on Arctic Oil, Gas Projects in September - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to hold a meeting on oil and gas projects in the Arctic region as well as tax benefits for the oil companies, operating in this region, in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vedomosti newspaper.

In July, Putin introduced a moratorium on state support for developing oil fields until the end of the year. Within this period of time, the government must assess efficiency of the oil fields' development.

However, after the moratorium had been announced, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev initiated discussions on new tax benefits for the oil industry.

"No [meeting] is going to be held in September. However, the issue remains on the agenda," Peskov said, answering the question, whether such a meeting could take place this month.

At the same time, Vedomosti reported that the meeting would be held in the upcoming weeks.

