Putin Held Working Meeting With Medvedev to Discuss 2020-2022 Budget Parameters - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss the parameters of the 2020-2022 budget, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

