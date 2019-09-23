UrduPoint.com
Putin Held Working Meeting With Medvedev To Discuss 2020-2022 Budget Parameters - Kremlin

Putin Held Working Meeting With Medvedev to Discuss 2020-2022 Budget Parameters - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss the parameters of the 2020-2022 budget, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss the parameters of the 2020-2022 budget, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, during which the parameters of the Federal budget for 2020 and for the 2021-2022 planning period were discussed," the Kremlin said.

