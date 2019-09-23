- Home
- Putin Held Working Meeting With Medvedev to Discuss 2020-2022 Budget Parameters - Kremlin
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss the parameters of the 2020-2022 budget, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday
"Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, during which the parameters of the Federal budget for 2020 and for the 2021-2022 planning period were discussed," the Kremlin said.