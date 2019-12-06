Putin Hopes Russia, Ukraine Find Acceptable Solutions on Gas Issues

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he hoped Russia and Ukraine would find acceptable solutions on gas transit

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he hoped Russia and Ukraine would find acceptable solutions on gas transit.

"I see that there are demands on both sides, I'll say frankly that they are quite difficult to implement, but I hope that talks' participants, and especially economic entities, will find solutions acceptable to them," Putin said during a meeting with representatives of German businesses.