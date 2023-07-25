Russia's GDP is expected to grow by 2% in 2023, recovering from a decline of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"Already starting from the second quarter of last year, Russia's GDP began to increase by about 0.5%-0.7% quarterly....

We expect that by the end of the year the GDP will increase by more than 2%," Putin at a meeting on economic issues.

The risks of an increase in inflation are moderate, but there are signs of their possible acceleration, the president added.

Putin also believes that there will be a continuation of high rates of economic growth in the coming quarters, as well as budget revenues of the state.