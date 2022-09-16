UrduPoint.com

Putin Hopes West To Stop Using Protectionism, Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Putin Hopes West to Stop Using Protectionism, Sanctions

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the West would stop using protectionism and sanctions.

"Our policy is devoid of any selfishness, we hope that other participants in economic cooperation will build a policy on the same principles, stop using the tools of protectionism, illegal sanctions and economic selfishness for their own purposes," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the council of heads of states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO is open for cooperation with the whole world, the association is non-aligned, Putin said.

"As noted, including by the president of Kazakhstan, we are open to work with the whole world. Our association is of a non-aligned nature, we are assisting in solving the growing energy and food problems in the world, which we also talked about, arising from a number of systemic errors in the world's leading economies in the fields of finance and energy," Putin said.

