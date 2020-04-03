Putin Instructs Cabinet to Take Measures to Overcome Economic Fallout From Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government, regional authorities, and the Central Bank, to take measures to overcome the economic consequences caused by the spread of coronavirus, the Kremlin press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his government, regional authorities, and the Central Bank, to take measures to overcome the economic consequences caused by the spread of coronavirus, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The Russian government and regional authorities along with the Central Bank [have been instructed] to take measures to overcome the economic consequences caused by the spread of the new coronavirus infection [COVID-19]," the statement said.

The instructions also included measures to ensure the sustainability of system- and city-forming enterprises and industries, as well as the stability and balance of regional budgets. In addition, Putin ordered the government to take measures to support small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as to minimize the the pandemic's impact on citizens.

Putin further asked that the government provide the people with timely and reliable information about the COVID-19 situation both in Russia and around the world, and launch a public awareness campaign with the help of volunteers.

According to the latest data from the Russian coronavirus response center, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far with 34 fatalities.

On Thursday, the president said in a televised national address that the ongoing non-working week in the country would be prolonged until the end of April as part of the COVID-19 response measures.