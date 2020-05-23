UrduPoint.com
Putin Instructs Government To Oversee COVID-19 Risk Reduction Among Energy Industry Staff

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to tighten control over the work aimed to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among people working on a rotational basis in fuel and energy industry, according to a list of directives published on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian government should ensure an enhanced control over the organization of activities aimed at reducing the risks of the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) at the production facilities of the fuel and energy industry operating on a rotational basis," the list read.

Russia has registered 9,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,849 yesterday), bringing the total count to 335,882, according to the national coronavirus response center.

