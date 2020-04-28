UrduPoint.com
Putin Instructs Gov't To Draft Plan To Restore Citizens' Incomes, Russian Economic Growth

Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Putin Instructs Gov't to Draft Plan to Restore Citizens' Incomes, Russian Economic Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to start preparing a national action plan to restore the people's incomes and the growth of the Russian economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

"I ask the government together with the regions and business to start preparing for the future a large-scale national action plan to normalize business life, to restore employment, citizens' incomes and economic growth," Putin said at a meeting on countering the spread of coronavirus infection in Russian regions.

It is necessary to begin such work without any delay, the president noted.

"Right now we are preparing necessary decisions and consolidating necessary resources for them, so that we can roll out such program at full capacity in a coordinated manner, with a phased exit from the epidemiological situation and the restrictions associated with it," Putin added.

The strategic objective of the national action plan to normalize business life is to ensure structural changes in the economy, taking into account the new reality, Putin said.

"The strategic objective of such a national action plan is not only to stabilize the situation, but also to ensure long-term structural changes in the Russian economy, taking into account the new reality that is now emerging in the world," he said.

