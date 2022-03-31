Putin Instructs Oreshkin to Explain Ruble Payment for Gas Mechanism to Berlin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his aide Maxim Oreshkin to contact Berlin and explain how the ruble payment for gas mechanism will work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

"Putin informed Scholz in detail on the issue of paying for gas deliveries in rubles. Very detailed explanations were given, but in order to bring these explanations to what is called a more expert level, Putin instructed ... presidential aide (Maxim) Oreshkin to call Economic Assistant to the Chancellor (Jorg) Kukies," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Oreshkin called Kikies and explained him how such a system works.