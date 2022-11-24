UrduPoint.com

Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Western Attempts To Impose Price Cap On Russian Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani discussed attempts by a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the price of crude oil from Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani discussed attempts by a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the price of crude oil from Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The situation was also touched upon in connection with the attempts of a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the price of crude oil from Russia. Vladimir Putin stressed that such actions are contrary to the principles of market relations and are highly likely to lead to serious consequences for the global energy market," the statement says.

