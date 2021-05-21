UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Lauds 17% Trade Increase Among EAEU Countries In Q1 2021 Despite Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:59 PM

Putin Lauds 17% Trade Increase Among EAEU Countries in Q1 2021 Despite Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic was not an obstacle for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to increase trade by 17% in the first three months of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic was not an obstacle for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to increase trade by 17% in the first three months of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Despite the problems caused by the pandemic the trade among EAEU member states increased by 17% from January-March this year," Putin told the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Russian president encouraged EAEU member-states to scale up the coordination of policies on economic development and social issues, including those caused by the pandemic.

"The integration mechanisms must work as effectively as possible, facilitating the increase in trade and mutual investments, as well as industry cooperation.

It is the only way we can improve the macroeconomic figures and thereby increase the living standards of our citizens," Putin added.

These and other EAEU macroeconomic priorities for the 2021-2022, including the strengthening of the single market, are outlined in a paper that is expected to be approved by the Council later on Friday, according to the Russian leader.

The Eurasian Economic Union was established in 2015 and includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the organization's highest authority that comprises the heads of member states.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan 2015 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Respond If Turkey Maintains Combative St ..

3 minutes ago

Berliners return to pools, beer gardens as virus c ..

3 minutes ago

AIOU online exams in middle-east countries begin t ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 May 2021

15 minutes ago

At least four workers dead in Russia sewage accide ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.