UrduPoint.com

Putin Links European Gas Crunch To EU Buying At Spot Markets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:11 PM

Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying at Spot Markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin again rejected Europe's accusations of trying to manipulate its gas market, saying the European gas crunch resulted from the European Union's decision to buy at spot markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin again rejected Europe's accusations of trying to manipulate its gas market, saying the European gas crunch resulted from the European Union's decision to buy at spot markets.

"The problems they created should be solved by them and we are ready to help. We are doing this," he said at an annual marathon press conference.

Putin accused the EU of reselling Russian gas it bought at long-term contract prices in the lucrative spot markets.

He suggested that Germany was reverse-pumping Russian gas to Ukraine through Poland.

He pointed to a pipeline connection between Poland and Ukraine that has the same capacity � 3 million cubic meters per day � as what is being pumped from Germany to Poland.

"I suspect that this gas has ended up in Ukraine. Consumers in Europe, in Germany should know what's going on and maybe they should ask responsible authorities to clear things up," he said.

"Instead of pumping gas to Poland and on to Ukraine in order to hold up its trousers, they should continue pumping gas to Europe and Germany. This would influence the spot market price," Putin continued.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Germany Marathon Buy Vladimir Putin Same Price Poland Gas Market From Million

Recent Stories

French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers ..

Vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie a ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

14 minutes ago
 Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary G ..

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

14 minutes ago
 Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behi ..

Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behind Murders of Nemtsov, Politko ..

5 minutes ago
 NPO to support energy saving resources: CEO

NPO to support energy saving resources: CEO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.