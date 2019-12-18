Putin, Macron Discussed by Phone Russian Gas Transit to EU Through Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed by phone the transit of Russian gas to EU states through Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The president of Russia emphasized the need for consistent implementation of jointly agreed steps, including the legal formalization of the special status of Donbas, ensuring a ceasefire regime and the exchange of detainees.

Issues of Russian gas transit to EU states through the territory of Ukraine were touched upon," it said.

Putin and Macron discussed the December 9 Normandy Four summit in Paris and praised the reached agreements, the Kremlin said.