Putin, Macron Skipped Nord Stream 2 Issue at Talks on G20 Sidelines - Kremlin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have not discussed the issue of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project during their meeting on the G20 summit sidelines in Japan's Osaka, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Saturday.

"No, they have not addressed [Nord Stream 2] in any way," Peskov told reporters.

Notably, on Friday, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline, said it had withdrawn its application for building a pipeline section through Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm since the Danish government "has not given any indication of coming to a decision" on the application.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said in the wake of the announcement that lack of license from Denmark was not critical for the Nord Stream 2 implementation, saying that there were still plans to launch the pipeline by the end of the year.

The pipeline, which is expected to bring Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine, has been criticized by a number of EU countries, as well as the United States, as a political project. However, Moscow has rejected these claims, saying the project was purely economic in its nature and sought to benefit EU energy security.