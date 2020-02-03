Putin May Discuss Oil Market With Saudi Leadership If Need Arises - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in close contact with the Saudi leadership, they can get in touch if needed to discuss stabilization of the oil market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"You know that the president is in close contact with the Saudi leadership and such contacts could take place if needed, and we will let you know," Peskov said, when asked if Putin was planning to discuss the situation on the oil market and its possible stabilization with the king or the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.