Putin May Meet With Russian Large Business Until Year End - Shokhin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Putin May Meet With Russian Large Business Until Year End - Shokhin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of Russian large business may be held until the end of the year, Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs head Aexander Shokhin told Sputnik.

According to him, Putin confirmed that the meeting will take place during the recent ceremony of giving state awards.

"So, we are planning to meet," Shokhin said.

According to him, business representatives will formulate the agenda of the meeting "closer to the date," especially since there are a lot of issues to discuss. He did not specify exact date.

