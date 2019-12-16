UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Discuss EU Energy Security In Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss EU Energy Security in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed over the phone the European Union's energy security and gas cooperation in the context of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and gas transit through Ukraine after January 1, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine have not yet agreed on gas transit after current contract expiration.

"They have touched upon matters related to gas cooperation, which is important for ensuring the EU member states' energy security, including in the context of prospects of Russian natural gas transit through the Ukrainian territory after January 1, 2020, and the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union Nord Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel January Gas 2020

Recent Stories

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

11 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

46 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

49 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

56 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.