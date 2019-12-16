Putin, Merkel Discuss EU Energy Security in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed over the phone the European Union's energy security and gas cooperation in the context of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and gas transit through Ukraine after January 1, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine have not yet agreed on gas transit after current contract expiration.

"They have touched upon matters related to gas cooperation, which is important for ensuring the EU member states' energy security, including in the context of prospects of Russian natural gas transit through the Ukrainian territory after January 1, 2020, and the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project," the Kremlin said in a statement.