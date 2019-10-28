UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Gas Transit Voa Ukraine In Connection With Consultations In Brussels

Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:06 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Gas Transit Voa Ukraine in Connection With Consultations in Brussels

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel exchanged views by phone on the future of gas transit through Ukraine in connection with trilateral consultations in Brussels, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel exchanged views by phone on the future of gas transit through Ukraine in connection with trilateral consultations in Brussels, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"In connection with the holding of the next round of trilateral ministerial consultations Russia-EU-Ukraine today in Brussels, the sides exchanged views on the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe after the expiration of the relevant contract at the end of 2019," the statement said.

