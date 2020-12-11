UrduPoint.com
Putin Names Mitigation Of Pandemic Impact On Economy Among EAEU's Top Priorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should focus on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic's grave consequences on the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, calling on the five member states to join efforts.

Speaking during the online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Putin stressed that the pandemic had a negative impact on the EAEU countries' economies and social spheres, resulting in the fall of GDP, trade volumes, and industrial production.

"All this affects the level of employment.

This is why the EAEU countries not only face the healthcare issues but of course, among the priorities is the task of making sure that the current economic troubles do not become long-term," the Russian president said.

Putin added that the union should unite even stronger in the face of the common threat.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.

