Putin Not Planning Contacts With Saudi Leadership Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to have any contacts with the Saudi leadership ahead of the OPEC+ negotiations, scheduled for July 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.

Asked if Russia and Saudi Arabia have any differences on further steps on the oil production cuts deal, Peskov said reporters should better ask Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.