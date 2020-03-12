UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Planning Oil Talks With UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Putin Not Planning Oil Talks With UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan negotiating the current oil market situation with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that talks could be arranged quickly, if needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan negotiating the current oil market situation with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that talks could be arranged quickly, if needed.

"No contacts have been planned yet. However, if need arises, it will be conducted urgently, especially given that there are [opportunities], we enjoy close and constructive relations with these countries," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Putin plans any contact with the above-mentioned countries to discuss the oil market.

When asked whether Russia witnessed any "price war" in the oil market, Peskov recalled that Saudi Arabia had refuted claims of any price confrontation, especially with Russia.

"In this case, a range of factors have resulted in a significant drop in prices for oil and oil products. This is a common trend, we are all in the same boat," the spokesman added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Kuwait Oil Vladimir Putin Same Price Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Market All

Recent Stories

Australia unveils $11bn stimulus to ease virus dow ..

3 minutes ago

LG Display continues to expand presence in smartph ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev Cancels May ..

16 minutes ago

Trees imperative for environment

16 minutes ago

Source in OPEC Confirms March 18 Meeting of OPEC+ ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait announces eight new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.