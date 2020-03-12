Putin Not Planning Oil Talks With UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan negotiating the current oil market situation with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that talks could be arranged quickly, if needed

"No contacts have been planned yet. However, if need arises, it will be conducted urgently, especially given that there are [opportunities], we enjoy close and constructive relations with these countries," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Putin plans any contact with the above-mentioned countries to discuss the oil market.

When asked whether Russia witnessed any "price war" in the oil market, Peskov recalled that Saudi Arabia had refuted claims of any price confrontation, especially with Russia.

"In this case, a range of factors have resulted in a significant drop in prices for oil and oil products. This is a common trend, we are all in the same boat," the spokesman added.