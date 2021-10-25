Putin Not Planning to Hold Contacts With Moldovan Leadership on Gas - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is so far not planning to hold contacts with Moldovan authorities to discuss gas deliveries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, the president has no such plans yet, but on the other hand, the dialogue must be continued somehow.

All positions are well understood: the position of the Russian side, Gazprom is extremely clear, extremely simple, a commercial position that includes well-known discounts, so, of course, we hope that the conversation will continue one way or another," Peskov told reporters.