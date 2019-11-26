UrduPoint.com
Putin, Novak, Gazprom CEO Discuss Energy Cooperation With Ukraine - Kremlin

Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller energy cooperation with Ukraine and preparations for the winter period, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"They have discussed the readiness of the country's energy complex for working in the winter period.

They have separately addressed matters related to the Russian-Ukrainian energy cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, Novak and Miller also touched upon energy supply in Russia's areas that have suffered from floods.

Russia and Ukraine have not yet reached agreement on extending the existing gas transit deal, which expires in the end of the year, or signing a new one.

