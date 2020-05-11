Putin Offers Full Reimbursement of 2019 Income Taxes to Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Monday that self-employed people should get full reimbursement of the income taxes they paid for 2019 to help them tackle the coronavirus crisis.
"These people have put trust in the state and its guarantees to work in a secure and civilized manner.
In this regard, I believe that this desire should be supported and even encouraged. Therefore, I propose reimbursing to self-employed citizens their income tax paid in 2019 in full," Putin said.