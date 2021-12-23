UrduPoint.com

Putin On Accusations Of Kiev, EU Against Gazprom: No Truth In Such Statements

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Gazprom is not to blame for the energy crisis in Europe and all accusations of Kiev and the European Union against the Russian company are completely untrue, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There is no truth here. This is just an attempt to turn everything upside down again... Yes, they lie all the time, that's why they muddy the water," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

He added that Gazprom supplies the entire volume of gas requested by its counterparties under existing contracts.

Moreover, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to the countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States, the president stressed.

"In my opinion, this is generally the only country, the only global company that behaves like this. I have already said at various events, including international ones, that, for example, US suppliers withdrew from Europe, from the European market .... of liquefied natural gas," Putin said.

