Putin on Prices Cap for Russian Gas: West Not in Position to Dictate Its Terms to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The West is not in a position to dictate its terms to Russia and should better come to their senses, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, commenting on the idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources.

"We will fully fulfill our contractual obligations, but if someone tries to impose something on us, I want to note that those who impose something on us are not in the position today to dictate their will to us. Let them come to their senses," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

