UrduPoint.com

Putin On Russian Economy: We Multiplied Our Economic Sovereignty, Avoided Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Putin on Russian Economy: We Multiplied Our Economic Sovereignty, Avoided Collapse

UDE, Russia, March 14 (Sputnik) - Russia has multiplied its economic sovereignty since 2022 and has not collapsed as the enemies expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) UDE, Russia, March 14 (Sputnik) - Russia has multiplied its economic sovereignty since 2022 and has not collapsed as the enemies expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have multiplied our economic sovereignty. After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month � that's what they were counting on," Putin said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

The fundamentals of Russia's stability are much stronger than anyone previously thought, Putin said.

"Their plan was that enterprises would stop due to the refusal of our partners to work in the economic sphere with us, the financial system would collapse, tens of thousands of people would be left unemployed, take to the streets, protest, Russia would be shaken from the inside and collapse. That's what their expectation was, but this did not happen," the president added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Russia Visit Vladimir Putin March All From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.