Putin on Russian Economy: We Multiplied Our Economic Sovereignty, Avoided Collapse

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) UDE, Russia, March 14 (Sputnik) - Russia has multiplied its economic sovereignty since 2022 and has not collapsed as the enemies expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have multiplied our economic sovereignty. After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month � that's what they were counting on," Putin said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

The fundamentals of Russia's stability are much stronger than anyone previously thought, Putin said.

"Their plan was that enterprises would stop due to the refusal of our partners to work in the economic sphere with us, the financial system would collapse, tens of thousands of people would be left unemployed, take to the streets, protest, Russia would be shaken from the inside and collapse. That's what their expectation was, but this did not happen," the president added.