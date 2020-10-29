UrduPoint.com
Putin On Russia's Cooperation With Europe On Gas: Hope Common Sense Will Prevail

Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Putin on Russia's Cooperation With Europe on Gas: Hope Common Sense Will Prevail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was hoping that common sense would prevail in the dialogue on gas and environment with Europe.

"I do not understand why some countries that are fighting for the environment purity, the issue of limiting gas is being raised.

I cannot explain this by anything other than political motives," Putin said at a forum organized by VTB Capital.

"I think that despite all the current difficulties, connected to the economy, the pandemic, the political arguments and disagreements, the actual economic interests, which correspond to the well-being of millions in Russia and in Europe, the common sense will make its way through, just like our icebreakers make it through the ice in the Arctic, and we will find the common balanced solutions," the president said.

