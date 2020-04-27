UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders Extra $2.68Bln For Russian Regions To Support Citizens, Economy Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered allocating additional financial assistance in the amount of 200 billion rubles ($2.68 billion) to Russian regions by May 15 for supporting citizens and companies amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered allocating additional financial assistance in the amount of 200 billion rubles ($2.68 billion) to Russian regions by May 15 for supporting citizens and companies amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kremlin.

"To allocate additional financial assistance in the amount of 200 billion rubles to the budgets of the subjects of the Russian Federation ... to sponsor events on supporting citizens and economic entities ... amid the deteriorating situation around the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection," the decree, published on the Kremlin's website, read.

The order is to be fulfilled by May 15, with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin being the person in charge.

