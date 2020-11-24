UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans No Contacts With Riyadh On Oil Markets Stabilization - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Putin Plans No Contacts With Riyadh on Oil Markets Stabilization - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any contact with the Saudi leaders to discuss the oil market situation ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial talks, scheduled for the next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, there are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed it was too early to discuss Russia's stand on the steps made as part of the OPEC+ effort toward market stabilization.

