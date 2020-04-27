Putin Plans No Phone Talks With Foreign Leaders on OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any international phone talks, including with US President Donald Trump, on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any international phone talks, including with US President Donald Trump, on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked the relevant question.