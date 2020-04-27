UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans No Phone Talks With Foreign Leaders On OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold any international phone talks, including with US President Donald Trump, on the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked the relevant question.

