Putin Plans to Meet With German Businesspeople - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with CEOs of German companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know that the president traditionally communicates with representatives of the big business of our main trade and economic partners, various meetings are being prepared, and a meeting with the German ones will take place over time. We will inform you in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters.