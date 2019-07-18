Putin Plans to Meet With Shell CEO in St. Petersburg on Thursday - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting with Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden as part of his trip to St. Petersburg later on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"The meeting is planned," Ushakov said.

Shell is one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies as well as one of the most significant foreign investors in the Russian economy.

The company is engaged in geological exploration and production of oil and gas in more than 80 countries.

Shell is involved in developing deposits on the Sakhalin Island shelf in Russia's Far East (Sakhalin-2) as well as the Salym group of oil fields (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area). During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, Shell and Gazpromneft signed an agreement that would establish a joint venture to develop license blocks in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area.