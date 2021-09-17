Putin Points to Need to Deepen SCO Countries' Economic Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that deepening economic partnership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states remains relevant.

"With all the special attention that we currently have to pay to countering the threats emerging in our common space, a whole range of tasks that are traditionally on the SCO member states agenda remains relevant, namely, deepening our partnership in the economic and social spheres," Putin said on Friday at the SCO summit.