Putin Points To Need To Develop Basis Of Economy For Achieving National Development Goals

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Putin Points to Need to Develop Basis of Economy for Achieving National Development Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday, during his meeting with the new cabinet, to the need to develop the basis of the country's economy for achieving the national development goals.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree, appointing the new Russian cabinet.

"The previous government has done very much for creating the basis for further development. Firstly and most importantly, very good macroeconomic conditions have been created. Without it, no economic development is possible at all, which means there will be no result in the social sphere," Putin told the ministers.

He added that the achievements should be used for accomplishing the national development goals.

