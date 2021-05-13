MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia is going through the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal losses thanks to the government's anti-crisis measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that President Vladimir Putin positively assesses Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's government's plans on economic growth.

"A completely unprecedented global crisis, which was triggered by a pandemic, has not spared us either. But nevertheless, thanks to such anti-crisis activities of the government, we pass through this period with minimal possible losses," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it is important that the government already mentions the necessity to "enter the growth trajectory" and unveils its plans.

"Of course, this has already received a positive assessment from the president on several occasions," Peskov said.