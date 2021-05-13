UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Positively Assesses Government's Plans On Economic Growth - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Putin Positively Assesses Government's Plans on Economic Growth - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia is going through the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal losses thanks to the government's anti-crisis measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that President Vladimir Putin positively assesses Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's government's plans on economic growth.

"A completely unprecedented global crisis, which was triggered by a pandemic, has not spared us either. But nevertheless, thanks to such anti-crisis activities of the government, we pass through this period with minimal possible losses," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it is important that the government already mentions the necessity to "enter the growth trajectory" and unveils its plans.

"Of course, this has already received a positive assessment from the president on several occasions," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.