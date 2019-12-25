UrduPoint.com
Putin Praises Government's Effort Toward Stable Macroeconomic Situation In Russia

Wed 25th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Wednesday the government's effort toward a stable macroeconomic situation in the country, enabling development.

"I cannot but praise the creation of a good macroeconomic development base. Of course, this is a unique result, we have not seen anything like this in our modern history.

The government and the Central Bank have achieved minimal inflation level," Putin said at a meeting with the cabinet.

Low inflation levels have been repeatedly discussed at profile meetings, the president added.

"We used to say that maybe we should not aim at what we have today, maybe we should pour more money into the economy, and then we would stir it up a little bit. But these are just conditional tenses, while it is an obvious fact that the macroeconomic foundation provides opportunity for development," Putin said.

