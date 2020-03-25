Putin Proposes 15% Tax on Dividends, Interest Taken Out of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends and interest taken out of the country, adding that Moscow was ready to withdraw from agreements on avoiding double taxation with countries that disagree with such measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends and interest taken out of the country, adding that Moscow was ready to withdraw from agreements on avoiding double taxation with countries that disagree with such measures.

"I propose to introduce a tax at a rate of 15 percent for those who withdraw their income in the form of dividends into foreign accounts. Naturally, this will require adjustment of our agreements on avoiding double taxation with some countries. I ask the government to organize such work. If foreign partners do not accept our proposals, Russia will withdraw from these agreements unilaterally," Putin said in his address to the nation.